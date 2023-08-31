RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Up to $33.01

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.01, but opened at $34.03. RadNet shares last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 17,395 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.03 and a beta of 1.68.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.29 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $622,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 303,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,418.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $622,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 303,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,418.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,485 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,700 over the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 84.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 180.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 15.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

