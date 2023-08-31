Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Gap Up to $1.71

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.77. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 596,760 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $581.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 235.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

