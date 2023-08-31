Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $1.28

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.31. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 168,330 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.80 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.26.

Oatly Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $728.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

