Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Up to $4.21

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $4.33. Infinera shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 227,622 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Infinera Trading Up 11.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60.

In other Infinera news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,558 shares in the company, valued at $419,476.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Infinera by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Infinera by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Infinera by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

