KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $15.66

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.66, but opened at $17.34. KE shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 10,671,843 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, New Street Research started coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

KE Trading Up 9.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of KE by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 652.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

