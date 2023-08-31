Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.50

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 62198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Spire Global from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spire Global

Spire Global Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $870.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.57 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 78.42% and a negative return on equity of 62.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire Global, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire Global

In other Spire Global news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 19,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $95,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,152,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Theresa Condor sold 8,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $42,868.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 246,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 19,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $95,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,312 shares of company stock worth $169,498. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 1,032.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 725,343 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.