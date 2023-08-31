Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.03

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 202937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Get Fastly alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Fastly

Fastly Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $26,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 467,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,991.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $83,671.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,375.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $26,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 467,648 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,991.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,009 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fastly by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.