Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $78.74 and last traded at $78.27, with a volume of 345963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.88.

The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock worth $670,006. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

