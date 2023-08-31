SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.40

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $40.31, with a volume of 4011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

