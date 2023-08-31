Short Interest in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Expands By 14.8%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cuentas during the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cuentas during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cuentas during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 3.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cuentas Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of CUEN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 22,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. Cuentas has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

Featured Stories

