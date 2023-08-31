Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,782,100 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 1,549,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Price Performance

About Calibre Mining

OTCMKTS CXBMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 133,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.