Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Update

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Concord Medical Services Stock Performance
CCM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. 1,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
