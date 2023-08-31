Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Update

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Concord Medical Services Stock Performance

CCM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. 1,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, together its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. Its services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife system, and diagnostic imaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.