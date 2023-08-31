Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Expands By 14.6%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLWT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,030. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

