Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

CRF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.20. 744,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,232. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.17%.

Insider Activity at Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,021.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 57.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

