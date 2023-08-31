Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading 6.2% Higher

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.03. 417,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 314,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.32.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TWM

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 11.3 %

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$458.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.