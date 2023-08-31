Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $136.93 million and $1.98 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00038385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00026517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,082,414,527 coins and its circulating supply is 718,728,389 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

