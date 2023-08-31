Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Price Performance

FEDU stock remained flat at $10.30 during trading on Thursday. 49 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. Four Seasons Education has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $18.06.

Institutional Trading of Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

