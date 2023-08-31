The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Short Interest Update

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 709,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COCO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

NASDAQ COCO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.29. 546,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,662. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. Vita Coco has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 0.07.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Research analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at $4,385,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 159,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

