Critical Survey: Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWPF) versus Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWPF) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Eros Media World shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Eros Media World and Manchester United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eros Media World 0 0 0 0 N/A Manchester United 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Manchester United has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.79%. Given Manchester United’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Eros Media World.

Eros Media World has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manchester United has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eros Media World and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eros Media World N/A N/A N/A Manchester United -16.59% -46.66% -3.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eros Media World and Manchester United’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eros Media World $89.40 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A Manchester United $776.37 million 4.84 -$153.76 million ($0.73) -31.25

Eros Media World has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manchester United.

Summary

Eros Media World beats Manchester United on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eros Media World

(Get Free Report)

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform. Eros STX Global Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Burbank, California.

About Manchester United

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. It also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, it offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,240 seats, as well as invests in properties. The company was formerly known as Manchester United Ltd. changed its name to Manchester United plc in August 2012. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

