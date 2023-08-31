Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Critical Comparison

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Free Report) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VIQ Solutions and Sangoma Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sangoma Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

VIQ Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $1.13, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Sangoma Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 213.03%. Given VIQ Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Sangoma Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Sangoma Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $44.37 million 0.25 -$8.71 million ($0.33) -0.82 Sangoma Technologies $255.15 million 0.37 -$110.78 million ($3.15) -1.25

VIQ Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIQ Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -24.72% -69.63% -29.13% Sangoma Technologies -41.63% -4.45% -2.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sangoma Technologies beats VIQ Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIQ Solutions

(Get Free Report)

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology and Related Revenue segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a comprehensive transcription creation and management platform that consolidates, accelerates, and optimizes workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations; and AccessPoint, a secure online portal that simplify court recording management, playback, and distribution. It also provides Carbon, a media-centric, and web-based platform that uses automatic speech-to-text; and Lexel, a cloud-based legal evidence management solution. In addition, the company provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. VIQ Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It also offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, the company offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.