SingularityNET Trading Down 0.6% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $221.61 million and $54.04 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00020860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014958 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,006.07 or 1.00035449 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,484,306 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

