Contrasting Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) and Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) and Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Digital Ally shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leo Holdings Corp. II and Digital Ally’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A $13.16 million N/A N/A Digital Ally $37.01 million 0.25 -$19.28 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Leo Holdings Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital Ally.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Leo Holdings Corp. II and Digital Ally, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leo Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Ally 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digital Ally has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 361.54%. Given Digital Ally’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than Leo Holdings Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Leo Holdings Corp. II and Digital Ally’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A -38.86% 2.68% Digital Ally -78.33% -75.67% -44.40%

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. II beats Digital Ally on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices. It also provides EVO Web, a web-based software that enables police departments and security agencies to manage digital video evidence quickly and easily; FleetVU Manager, a web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring; ThermoVu, a non-contact temperature-screening instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters; and Shield disinfectants and cleansers, as well as other personal protective equipment and supplies, such as masks, gloves, disposable wipes, and electrostatic sprayer to health care workers and other consumers. In addition, the company offers working capital and back-office services, including insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and collections to healthcare organizations; and operates TicketSmarter.com, an online ticketing marketplace for ticket sales, partnerships, and ticket resale services for live events, including concerts, sporting events, theatres, and performing arts. Digital Ally, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

