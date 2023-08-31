Analyzing Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) & Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG)

Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG – Get Free Report) and Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitro Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Compass Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.05, indicating a potential upside of 288.41%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than Vitro Diagnostics.

71.0% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Vitro Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitro Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Compass Therapeutics N/A -26.62% -24.58%

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitro Diagnostics $3.29 million N/A -$6.86 million N/A N/A Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.22 million ($0.37) -6.30

Vitro Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Therapeutics.

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases. The company also offers Tools for Stem Cell and Drug Discovery that provide researchers basic tools needed to advance stem cell technology, including stem cells and their derivatives; media for growth and differentiation of stem cells; and tools for measurement of stem cell quality, potency, and response to toxic agents. In addition, it offers MSC-Gro, a cell culture media product; MSC cell line for the treatment of skeletal muscular conditions, such as tendonitis, ligament injury, osteoarthritis and accelerated bone fracture healing, etc.; and testing and therapies related to endogenous stem cell activation. Further, the company provides diagnostic testing of stem cell activation and determination of stem cell functional status; and cell-based assays for discovery of novel stem cell activation agents and drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells. It also develops CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor antibodies. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

