Evolv Technologies (EVLV) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Evolv Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies’ rivals have a beta of -0.67, meaning that their average stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Evolv Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Evolv Technologies Competitors 115 706 1764 92 2.68

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Evolv Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.87, indicating a potential upside of 12.54%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.93%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $75.82 million -$86.41 million -7.21 Evolv Technologies Competitors $1.77 billion $73.12 million 71.45

Evolv Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Evolv Technologies Competitors -8.53% -51.95% 2.02%

Summary

Evolv Technologies rivals beat Evolv Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.