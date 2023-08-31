Analyzing Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) & Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Upexi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paranovus Entertainment Technology $98.15 million 0.26 -$71.74 million N/A N/A Upexi $40.03 million 0.75 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Upexi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Upexi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A Upexi 8.10% 12.48% 10.39%

Risk and Volatility

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upexi beats Paranovus Entertainment Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Upexi

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

