RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF) & CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Head-To-Head Survey

RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF) and CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RPS Group and CRA International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPS Group N/A N/A N/A CRA International 6.41% 19.73% 7.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RPS Group and CRA International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CRA International $608.23 million 1.25 $43.45 million $5.39 20.15

Analyst Recommendations

CRA International has higher revenue and earnings than RPS Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RPS Group and CRA International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPS Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 CRA International 0 0 1 0 3.00

CRA International has a consensus price target of $133.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.43%. Given CRA International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CRA International is more favorable than RPS Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of CRA International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of CRA International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CRA International beats RPS Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPS Group



RPS Group Plc engages in the provision of environmental consultancy services for the infrastructure, urban growth, energy, mining, and natural resource management. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Consulting-UK and Ireland, Services-UK and Netherlands, Norway, North America and Australia Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About CRA International



CRA International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues. The company also offers consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys. In addition, it offers management consulting services comprising strategy development, performance improvement, corporate strategy and portfolio analysis, estimation of market demand, new product pricing strategies, valuation of intellectual property and other assets, assessment of competitors' actions, and analysis of new sources of supply. The company serves various industries, including communications and media; consumer, health, and wellness products; energy; entertainment and leisure; financial services; healthcare; life sciences; manufacturing and industries; natural resources; retail and distribution; technology; and transportation. CRA International, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

