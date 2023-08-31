Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,425 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its stake in IDEX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in IDEX by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in IDEX by 66.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 53,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 110,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,077,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 70.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.40. The company had a trading volume of 706,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,768. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $195.27 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.97.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 33.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.92.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

