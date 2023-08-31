Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 17,073 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,189,000 after buying an additional 14,144,564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,396,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,736,000 after purchasing an additional 102,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,432 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 850,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,050. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

