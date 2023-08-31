Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Takes $807,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.90. 8,169,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

