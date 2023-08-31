Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,255,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.09. 8,634,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,348,936. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

