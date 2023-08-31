Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.92. 2,071,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

