MRP Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Coca-Cola FEMSA makes up about 1.4% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 722,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth $23,978,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth $20,364,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 176,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,964,000 after acquiring an additional 147,104 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KOF traded down $4.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.74. 175,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average is $82.46. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KOF shares. Scotiabank lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

