MRP Capital Investments LLC Invests $1.90 Million in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB)

MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 90,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC owned about 7.84% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.62. 46 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.0748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

