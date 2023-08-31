Ethic Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Ethic Inc. lowered its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. owned about 0.20% of Copa worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 96.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

CPA traded down $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $101.70. The company had a trading volume of 510,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,431. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $121.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. Copa had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

