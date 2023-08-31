Ethic Inc. Purchases 13,111 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 511.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.55. 4,231,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,388. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $120.75 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

