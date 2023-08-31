Ethic Inc. Purchases 72,754 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 170.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,754 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,923. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.48%.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

