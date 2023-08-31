Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5,249.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,364,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,942 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,785 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Progressive Trading Down 0.4 %

PGR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.47. 2,877,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.06. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

