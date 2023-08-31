Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,015 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,884,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,179,535. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

