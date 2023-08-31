Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,953 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.6% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $407,956,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,309,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,860,906. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

