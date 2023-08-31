Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Raised by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,829 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.5% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $294,000. 1623 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36.1% in the first quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,541 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $508,879,000 after buying an additional 40,240 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 656,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $253,147,000 after buying an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $5,666,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $13.98 on Thursday, reaching $559.34. 3,916,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $512.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.75. The stock has a market cap of $254.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $562.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

