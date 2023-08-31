Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,113,000 after buying an additional 519,711 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,754.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,481,000 after buying an additional 512,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $410.94. 1,513,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.59 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

