Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.15. 5,580,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,031. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

