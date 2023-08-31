Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,811 shares of company stock worth $46,792,773 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

Netflix stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $433.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,798,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,454. The stock has a market cap of $192.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $430.92 and a 200 day moving average of $376.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

