Ethic Inc. Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.48. 877,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.90. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

