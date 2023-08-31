Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.23-$2.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.165-$2.190 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.10-$12.17 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.26. 2,916,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $394.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $423.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $407,901,000 after purchasing an additional 128,563 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after buying an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 728,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

