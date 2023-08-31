Ethic Inc. Buys 4,134 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Sony Group by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SONY traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.19. 656,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,349. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.43. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONY

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.