Ethic Inc. Purchases 15,970 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Loews by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Loews by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 75,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Loews by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at $20,275,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on L

Loews Price Performance

Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.09. 965,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.75%.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.