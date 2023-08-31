Ethic Inc. Purchases 14,601 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,449,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,900,000 after purchasing an additional 119,713 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 17.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 433,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 65,122 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,993,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,336,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FI. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.90.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $121.39. 2,867,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

