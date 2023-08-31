Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,113 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,084,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $508,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in American Express by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 408,388 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $67,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 680,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $112,264,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,983. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.19. The stock has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

