ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ASML by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after acquiring an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,552,000 after purchasing an additional 79,487 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,698,000 after purchasing an additional 177,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML stock traded down $9.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $660.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,225. The company has a 50-day moving average of $694.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $673.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $260.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

